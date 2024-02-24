Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Incarnate Word 8-18, McNeese State 23-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, McNeese State is heading back home. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Incarnate Word took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on McNeese State, who comes in off a win.

McNeese State put the finishing touches on their 11th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Colonels 74-47 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, as McNeese State's was.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Lions on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 23-3. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Incarnate Word, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, the Cardinals will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January, winning 80-66. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - McNeese State 80 vs. Incarnate Word 66
  • Feb 16, 2023 - McNeese State 78 vs. Incarnate Word 76
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. McNeese State 65
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. McNeese State 67
  • Jan 22, 2022 - McNeese State 82 vs. Incarnate Word 72
  • Jan 13, 2021 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. McNeese State 61
  • Feb 19, 2020 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. McNeese State 59
  • Jan 15, 2020 - McNeese State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 56
  • Jan 02, 2019 - McNeese State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 77
  • Dec 28, 2017 - McNeese State 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62