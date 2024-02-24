Who's Playing
Incarnate Word Cardinals @ McNeese State Cowboys
Current Records: Incarnate Word 8-18, McNeese State 23-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, McNeese State is heading back home. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Incarnate Word took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on McNeese State, who comes in off a win.
McNeese State put the finishing touches on their 11th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Colonels 74-47 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, as McNeese State's was.
Meanwhile, Incarnate Word fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Lions on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 23-3. As for the Cardinals, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Incarnate Word, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, the Cardinals will need to find a way to close that gap.
McNeese State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January, winning 80-66. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 20, 2024 - McNeese State 80 vs. Incarnate Word 66
- Feb 16, 2023 - McNeese State 78 vs. Incarnate Word 76
- Jan 26, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. McNeese State 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - McNeese State 82 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 13, 2021 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. McNeese State 61
- Feb 19, 2020 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. McNeese State 59
- Jan 15, 2020 - McNeese State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2019 - McNeese State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Dec 28, 2017 - McNeese State 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62