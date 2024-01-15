Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Lamar 9-7, McNeese State 14-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at The Legacy Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as McNeese State comes in on nine and Lamar on four.

On Saturday, the Cowboys beat the Lions 74-65. That's two games straight that McNeese State has won by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lamar ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Colonels 78-76.

The Cowboys' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.1 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as McNeese State and Lamar are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. McNeese State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

McNeese State came up short against Lamar in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 70-63. Can McNeese State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.