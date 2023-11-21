Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Texas State 2-2, McNeese State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will face off against the McNeese State Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. Texas State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 72-62. The victory was just what Texas State needed coming off of a 93-54 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian Turner, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Another player making a difference was Brandon Love, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, McNeese State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 76-74. McNeese State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The win got the Bobcats back to even at 2-2. As for the Cowboys, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like McNeese State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Texas State was able to grind out a solid win over McNeese State in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, winning 80-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas State has won both of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 8 years.