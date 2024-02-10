Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 14-8, McNeese State 20-3

How To Watch

What to Know

McNeese State is on a 13-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Islanders are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

In what's become a running theme this season, McNeese State gave their fans yet another huge victory on Monday. They put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 77-51. The score was close at the half, but McNeese State pulled away in the second half with 47 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact TX A&M-CC proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-71 win over the Cardinals.

The Cowboys have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-3 record this season. As for the Islanders, their win bumped their record up to 14-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. McNeese State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

McNeese State is a big 11-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.