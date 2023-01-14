Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ McNeese State
Current Records: Houston Christian 5-12; McNeese State 5-12
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys and the Houston Christian Huskies are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Legacy Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 78-75 at home and Houston Christian taking the second 149-144.
On Thursday, McNeese State lost to the NW State Demons on the road by a decisive 89-75 margin.
Meanwhile, the Huskies beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 68-59 on Thursday.
McNeese State and Houston Christian now sit at an identical 5-12. Houston Christian is 1-3 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 3-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Series History
McNeese State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Houston Christian 149 vs. McNeese State 144
- Jan 15, 2022 - McNeese State 78 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - McNeese State 85 vs. Houston Christian 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - McNeese State 74 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - McNeese State 100 vs. Houston Christian 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - McNeese State 102 vs. Houston Christian 89
- Mar 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 86 vs. McNeese State 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - McNeese State 79 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - McNeese State 88 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - McNeese State 86 vs. Houston Christian 81
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston Christian 81 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Houston Christian 60 vs. McNeese State 49
- Jan 05, 2016 - Houston Christian 82 vs. McNeese State 73