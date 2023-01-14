Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ McNeese State

Current Records: Houston Christian 5-12; McNeese State 5-12

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys and the Houston Christian Huskies are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Legacy Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 78-75 at home and Houston Christian taking the second 149-144.

On Thursday, McNeese State lost to the NW State Demons on the road by a decisive 89-75 margin.

Meanwhile, the Huskies beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 68-59 on Thursday.

McNeese State and Houston Christian now sit at an identical 5-12. Houston Christian is 1-3 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 3-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

McNeese State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.