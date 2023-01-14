Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ McNeese State

Current Records: Houston Christian 5-12; McNeese State 5-12

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Legacy Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with McNeese State winning the first 78-75 at home and the Huskies taking the second 149-144.

Houston Christian was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday, winning 68-59.

Meanwhile, McNeese State ended up a good deal behind the NW State Demons when they played on Thursday, losing 89-75.

Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Houston Christian's victory brought them up to 5-12 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-12. The Huskies are 1-3 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 3-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 8-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

McNeese State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.