Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ McNeese State
Current Records: Houston Christian 5-12; McNeese State 5-12
What to Know
The Houston Christian Huskies and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Legacy Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with McNeese State winning the first 78-75 at home and the Huskies taking the second 149-144.
Houston Christian was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Thursday, winning 68-59.
Meanwhile, McNeese State ended up a good deal behind the NW State Demons when they played on Thursday, losing 89-75.
Houston Christian is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Houston Christian's victory brought them up to 5-12 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-12. The Huskies are 1-3 after wins this season, and McNeese State is 3-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 8-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
McNeese State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Houston Christian.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Houston Christian 149 vs. McNeese State 144
- Jan 15, 2022 - McNeese State 78 vs. Houston Christian 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - McNeese State 85 vs. Houston Christian 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - McNeese State 74 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 29, 2020 - McNeese State 100 vs. Houston Christian 80
- Jan 25, 2020 - McNeese State 102 vs. Houston Christian 89
- Mar 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 86 vs. McNeese State 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - McNeese State 79 vs. Houston Christian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - McNeese State 88 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - McNeese State 86 vs. Houston Christian 81
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston Christian 81 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Houston Christian 60 vs. McNeese State 49
- Jan 05, 2016 - Houston Christian 82 vs. McNeese State 73