Who's Playing

Lamar @ McNeese State

Current Records: Lamar 6-16; McNeese State 5-17

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

McNeese State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-72 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Meanwhile, the game between Lamar and the NW State Demons this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lamar falling 80-65.

The losses put McNeese State at 5-17 and the Cardinals at 6-16. The Cowboys are 3-13 after losses this season, Lamar 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won ten out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.