Who's Playing
Lamar @ McNeese State
Current Records: Lamar 6-16; McNeese State 5-17
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
McNeese State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-72 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Meanwhile, the game between Lamar and the NW State Demons this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lamar falling 80-65.
The losses put McNeese State at 5-17 and the Cardinals at 6-16. The Cowboys are 3-13 after losses this season, Lamar 4-11.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won ten out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - McNeese State 81 vs. Lamar 62
- Nov 20, 2022 - McNeese State 66 vs. Lamar 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Lamar 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - Lamar 64 vs. McNeese State 56
- Mar 11, 2020 - Lamar 80 vs. McNeese State 59
- Mar 07, 2020 - McNeese State 70 vs. Lamar 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lamar 96 vs. McNeese State 91
- Mar 09, 2019 - Lamar 83 vs. McNeese State 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lamar 84 vs. McNeese State 75
- Mar 03, 2018 - McNeese State 69 vs. Lamar 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Lamar 86 vs. McNeese State 80
- Mar 04, 2017 - Lamar 90 vs. McNeese State 83
- Feb 04, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. McNeese State 57
- Feb 29, 2016 - McNeese State 77 vs. Lamar 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lamar 87 vs. McNeese State 76