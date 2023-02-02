Who's Playing

Lamar @ McNeese State

Current Records: Lamar 6-16; McNeese State 5-17

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

McNeese State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-72 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Meanwhile, the game between Lamar and the NW State Demons this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Lamar falling 80-65.

The losses put McNeese State at 5-17 and the Cardinals at 6-16. The Cowboys are 3-13 after losses this season, Lamar 4-11.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won ten out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.

  • Dec 31, 2022 - McNeese State 81 vs. Lamar 62
  • Nov 20, 2022 - McNeese State 66 vs. Lamar 57
  • Mar 06, 2021 - Lamar 60 vs. McNeese State 51
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Lamar 64 vs. McNeese State 56
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Lamar 80 vs. McNeese State 59
  • Mar 07, 2020 - McNeese State 70 vs. Lamar 66
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Lamar 96 vs. McNeese State 91
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Lamar 83 vs. McNeese State 58
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Lamar 84 vs. McNeese State 75
  • Mar 03, 2018 - McNeese State 69 vs. Lamar 60
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Lamar 86 vs. McNeese State 80
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Lamar 90 vs. McNeese State 83
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. McNeese State 57
  • Feb 29, 2016 - McNeese State 77 vs. Lamar 74
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Lamar 87 vs. McNeese State 76