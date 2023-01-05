Who's Playing

NW State @ McNeese State

Current Records: NW State 8-6; McNeese State 4-10

What to Know

The NW State Demons lost both of their matches to the McNeese State Cowboys last season on scores of 75-80 and 67-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Demons and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be strutting in after a win while NW State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NW State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Meanwhile, McNeese State wrapped up 2022 with an 81-62 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Demons are now 8-6 while the Cowboys sit at 4-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: NW State has only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

Odds

The Demons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

McNeese State have won eight out of their last 15 games against NW State.