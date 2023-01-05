Who's Playing
NW State @ McNeese State
Current Records: NW State 8-6; McNeese State 4-10
What to Know
The NW State Demons lost both of their matches to the McNeese State Cowboys last season on scores of 75-80 and 67-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Demons and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be strutting in after a win while NW State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NW State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Meanwhile, McNeese State wrapped up 2022 with an 81-62 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.
NW State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Demons are now 8-6 while the Cowboys sit at 4-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: NW State has only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. McNeese State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Odds
The Demons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demons as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
McNeese State have won eight out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - McNeese State 80 vs. NW State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - McNeese State 80 vs. NW State 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - McNeese State 93 vs. NW State 84
- Feb 13, 2021 - NW State 69 vs. McNeese State 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - NW State 78 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - NW State 84 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - McNeese State 85 vs. NW State 76
- Feb 09, 2019 - NW State 74 vs. McNeese State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - NW State 66 vs. McNeese State 61
- Feb 03, 2018 - McNeese State 75 vs. NW State 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - McNeese State 72 vs. NW State 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - NW State 78 vs. McNeese State 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - McNeese State 79 vs. NW State 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - NW State 87 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 23, 2016 - McNeese State 75 vs. NW State 74