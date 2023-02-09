Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ McNeese State
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-10; McNeese State 5-19
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. The Cowboys and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It was close but no cigar for McNeese State as they fell 60-58 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for McNeese State, who fell 82-80 when the teams previously met last month.
Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 83-72 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
The losses put McNeese State at 5-19 and Southeastern Louisiana at 14-10. The Cowboys are 3-15 after losses this year, Southeastern Louisiana 7-2.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Odds
The Lions are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 91 vs. McNeese State 86
- Feb 03, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 07, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 78
- Mar 09, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. McNeese State 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - McNeese State 95 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 91
- Jan 20, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 92 vs. McNeese State 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - McNeese State 104 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 82
- Jan 22, 2020 - McNeese State 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 88 vs. McNeese State 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 71
- Feb 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 74 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 13, 2018 - McNeese State 71 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 15, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. McNeese State 76
- Feb 01, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 82 vs. McNeese State 80