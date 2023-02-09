Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ McNeese State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-10; McNeese State 5-19

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. The Cowboys and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was close but no cigar for McNeese State as they fell 60-58 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for McNeese State, who fell 82-80 when the teams previously met last month.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 83-72 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

The losses put McNeese State at 5-19 and Southeastern Louisiana at 14-10. The Cowboys are 3-15 after losses this year, Southeastern Louisiana 7-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.