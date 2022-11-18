Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ McNeese State

Current Records: Western Carolina 1-2; McNeese State 1-1

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the McNeese State Cowboys at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at The Legacy Center. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Catamounts took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 112-45 victory over the Brescia Bearcats.

Meanwhile, McNeese State lost to the Tulane Green Wave on the road by a decisive 75-58 margin.

McNeese State's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Western Carolina's win pulled them up to 1-2. A win for McNeese State would reverse both their bad luck and Western Carolina's good luck. We'll see if McNeese State manages to pull off that tough task or if Western Carolina keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.