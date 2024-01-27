Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: NC Central 10-8, Md.-E. Shore 5-12

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 2-8 against NC Central since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Monday, the Hawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Knights, taking the game 71-61.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, NC Central's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 71-68. NC Central didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

NC Central struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as SC State posted 17 assists.

The Hawks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Md.-E. Shore came up short against NC Central in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 68-63. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.