Halftime Report
Md.-E. Shore is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against SC State.
Md.-E. Shore has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?
Who's Playing
SC State Bulldogs @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks
Current Records: SC State 6-14, Md.-E. Shore 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop SC State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
SC State has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They had just enough and edged the Hornets out 66-64. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% better than the opposition, as SC State's was.
Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Eagles on Saturday and fell 65-57.
The Bulldogs' victory ended a 23-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-14. As for the Hawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.
SC State lost to Md.-E. Shore on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Md.-E. Shore is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. SC State 62
- Jan 21, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 76 vs. SC State 70
- Feb 19, 2022 - SC State 70 vs. Md.-E. Shore 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - SC State 69 vs. Md.-E. Shore 60
- Jan 20, 2020 - SC State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Mar 12, 2019 - SC State 63 vs. Md.-E. Shore 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 63 vs. SC State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - SC State 66 vs. Md.-E. Shore 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Md.-E. Shore 92 vs. SC State 69
- Feb 20, 2016 - SC State 62 vs. Md.-E. Shore 58