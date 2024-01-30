Halftime Report

Md.-E. Shore is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against SC State.

Md.-E. Shore has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: SC State 6-14, Md.-E. Shore 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the SC State Bulldogs and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop SC State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

SC State has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They had just enough and edged the Hornets out 66-64. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% better than the opposition, as SC State's was.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Eagles on Saturday and fell 65-57.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a 23-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-14. As for the Hawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

SC State lost to Md.-E. Shore on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Md.-E. Shore is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.