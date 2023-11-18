Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 1-2, Memphis 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Alabama State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Memphis and Missouri couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers strolled past the Tigers with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 70-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Memphis.

Among those leading the charge was Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Jaykwon Walton, who scored 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama State proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Stormy Petrels, posting a 115-51 win at home. With that victory, Alabama State brought their scoring average up to 80.3 points per game.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Hornets, their victory bumped their record up to 1-2.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Memphis, as the team is favored by a full 28 points. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Memphis' way against Alabama State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as Memphis made off with a 83-61 win. Will Memphis repeat their success, or does Alabama State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 21, 2022 - Memphis 83 vs. Alabama State 61

Injury Report for Memphis

Mikey Williams: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Alabama State

No Injury Information