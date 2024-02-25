Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: FAU 21-6, Memphis 19-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at FedExForum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact FAU proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 80-70.

FAU relied on the efforts of Alijah Martin, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Vladislav Goldin, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Martin is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, the Tigers made easy work of the 49ers on Wednesday and carried off a 76-52 victory. The victory was just what Memphis needed coming off of a 106-79 loss in their prior match.

Jahvon Quinerly and Nae'Qwan Tomlin were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals and the latter scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. Quinerly didn't help Memphis' cause all that much against the Mustangs on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Owls pushed their record up to 21-6 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.6 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 19-8.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FAU barely slipped by the Tigers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 66-65. Will FAU repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.