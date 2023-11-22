Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Michigan 3-1, Memphis 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Memphis Tigers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

After a string of three wins, Michigan's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 94-86 to the Beach. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Olivier Nkamhoua, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Dug McDaniel was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Memphis proved on Friday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 92-75. Memphis' win was nothing new given the team hasn't lost yet this season.

David Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Beach's victory bumped their season record to 2-2 while the Wolverines' defeat dropped theirs to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.