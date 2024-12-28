Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 11-1, Memphis 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at FedExForum. The Tigers are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Last Saturday, Memphis came up short against Miss. State and fell 79-66.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was PJ Haggerty, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus two steals. Tyrese Hunter was another key player, scoring 19 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points) and they left with even more momentum. The stars were shining brightly for them in an 80-62 victory over the Royals.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was Matthew Murrell, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Memphis' defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Ole Miss, they pushed their record up to 11-1 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Memphis couldn't quite finish off Ole Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2023 and fell 80-77. Will Memphis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rebels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Memphis.