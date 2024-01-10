Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: UTSA 7-8, Memphis 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Memphis. The Memphis Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Sunday, it was close, but the Tigers sidestepped the Mustangs for a 62-59 win. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Memphis has scored all year.

David Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UTSA ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 89-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UTSA can attribute much of their success to Dre Fuller Jr., who scored 23 points along with three steals, and Carlton Linguard Jr., who scored 24 points. Fuller Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Tucker, who scored ten points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Memphis is a big 19-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 20.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.