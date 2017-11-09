How to watch Memphis vs. Alabama, Pittsburgh vs. Navy in the Veterans Classic

The fourth annual edition of the Veterans Classic will take place on Friday in a doubleheader that will be the first games of the season for the teams involved. Memphis will kick things off in Annapolis against Alabama in the first game, followed by Pittsburgh vs. host Navy in the nightcap.

Alabama will likely be without all-everything freshman Collin Sexton as he continues to seek clearance by the NCAA, as well as leading returning scorer Braxton Key, who underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out for four weeks. This could turn what appeared to be a lopsided contest on paper into a tight one against a Memphis team that has a pretty shaky roster overall.

As for the second of the doubleheader, Pitt-Navy should be a doozy. Both teams are coming off 16-win seasons, and Kevin Stallings turns over a chunk of his starting lineup from last season including Jamel Artis and Michael Young. Shawn Anderson, who averaged 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Midshipmen, will be the talent to watch in the nightcap.

Viewing information

When: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: Memphis vs. Alabama at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by Pittsburgh vs. Navy9 p.m.

Where: Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Md.

TV: CBS Sports Network

All three visiting schools participating in the Veterans Classic will also get an opportunity to get a glimpse into what it's like to be a midshipmen. The visiting teams will be immersed in the culture of the Naval Academy, get a full tour of the 'Yard,' watch the Noon meal formation, eat lunch with the Brigade at King Hall, and experience military demonstrations along the way.

Tom McCarthy and Steve Lappas will be on the call for CBS Sports Network for both games with sideline reporting by Jon Rothstein. Dana Jacobson will host the pre- and post-game studio coverage on site, and will be joined by analyst Wally Szczerbiak, Gary Parrish and Rothstein.