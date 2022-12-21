Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Memphis

Current Records: Alabama State 1-10; Memphis 9-3

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will play host again and welcome the Alabama State Hornets to FedExForum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, Memphis narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Texas A&M Aggies 83-79. It was another big night for Memphis' guard Kendric Davis, who had 23 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Alabama State came up short against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday, falling 72-65.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 30.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 9-3 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. Less enviably, Alabama State has only been able to knock down 34.90% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alabama State.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.