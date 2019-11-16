How to watch Memphis vs. Alcorn State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Memphis vs. Alcorn State basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Alcorn State (away)
Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Alcorn State 1-2
Last Season Records: Memphis 21-13; Alcorn State 10-21
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Alcorn State should still be riding high after a win, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.
Alcorn State was fully in charge, breezing past the Paul Quinn 111-59.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Oregon Ducks took down Memphis 82-74. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: G Lester Quinones (16), C James Wiseman (14), F D.J. Jeffries (12), and G Damion Baugh (11).
Memphis' loss took them down to 2-1 while Alcorn State's victory pulled them up to 1-2. A win for the Tigers would reverse both their bad luck and Alcorn State's good luck. We'll see if the Tigers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Braves keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...