How to watch Memphis vs. Alcorn State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Alcorn State (away)

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Alcorn State 1-2

Last Season Records: Memphis 21-13; Alcorn State 10-21

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Alcorn State should still be riding high after a win, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

Alcorn State was fully in charge, breezing past the Paul Quinn 111-59.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Oregon Ducks took down Memphis 82-74. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: G Lester Quinones (16), C James Wiseman (14), F D.J. Jeffries (12), and G Damion Baugh (11).

Memphis' loss took them down to 2-1 while Alcorn State's victory pulled them up to 1-2. A win for the Tigers would reverse both their bad luck and Alcorn State's good luck. We'll see if the Tigers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Braves keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.