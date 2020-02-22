How to watch Memphis vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Memphis vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 21-6; Memphis 18-8
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers and the #22 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
On Wednesday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 77-73. The overall outcome was to be expected, but East Carolina made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Memphis' forward Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, Houston simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home 76-43. Guard Caleb Mills was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points and five boards.
It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 61-58 to Houston when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked Memphis out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Houston with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Houston have won four out of their last six games against Memphis.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Houston 61 vs. Memphis 58
- Jan 06, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. Memphis 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Memphis 91 vs. Houston 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 71
- Jan 19, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. Houston 67
- Feb 10, 2016 - Houston 98 vs. Memphis 90
-
