How to watch Memphis vs. Houston: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 21-6; Memphis 18-8

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the #22 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Wednesday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 77-73. The overall outcome was to be expected, but East Carolina made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Memphis' forward Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Houston simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home 76-43. Guard Caleb Mills was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points and five boards.

It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 61-58 to Houston when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked Memphis out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Houston with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Houston have won four out of their last six games against Memphis.