Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 28-2; Memphis 23-7

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the #1 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET March 5 at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the SMU Mustangs on the road this past Thursday as they won 81-62. Memphis got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kendric Davis (23), guard Damaria Franklin (15), forward DeAndre Williams (13), and guard Elijah McCadden (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Houston and the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with an 83-66 win at home. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jamal Shead, who had 25 points, and guard Marcus Sasser, who had 24 points.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis is now 23-7 while the Cougars sit at 28-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis comes into the game boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them second in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Memphis.