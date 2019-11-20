How to watch Memphis vs. Little Rock: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. Little Rock (away)

Current Records: Memphis 3-1; Little Rock 3-1

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will take on the #16 Memphis Tigers on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Little Rock made easy work of the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Sunday and carried off a 76-56 victory.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Memphis against the Alcorn State Braves as the team secured a 102-56 win. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Lester Quinones, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and F D.J. Jeffries, who had 15 points.

The Trojans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Trojans and the Tigers clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15-point favorite against the Trojans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Memphis have won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last five years.