How to watch Memphis vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-1; NC State 5-1
What to Know
The NC State Wolfpack will take on the #16 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, NC State took down the Little Rock Trojans 74-58 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Memphis escaped with a win against the Ole Miss Rebels by the margin of a single free throw, 87-86. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was F Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, NC State are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 15-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the game boasting the 17th most points per game in the league at 84.5. But Memphis is even better: they enter the contest with 86.7 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Tigers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolfpack are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 153
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
