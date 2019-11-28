How to watch Memphis vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-1; NC State 5-1

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the #16 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, NC State took down the Little Rock Trojans 74-58 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Memphis escaped with a win against the Ole Miss Rebels by the margin of a single free throw, 87-86. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was F Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NC State are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 15-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the game boasting the 17th most points per game in the league at 84.5. But Memphis is even better: they enter the contest with 86.7 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Tigers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 153

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.