Who's Playing

SMU @ Memphis

Current Records: SMU 7-13; Memphis 15-5

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 73-57 at home and Memphis taking the second 70-63.

The Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-68 on Sunday. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward DeAndre Williams, who had 26 points along with eight boards, and guard Kendric Davis, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-69 to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but SMU had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by forward Efe Odigie, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. At 2-6-1 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Mustangs aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-5.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over SMU when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 70-63. Memphis' victory shoved SMU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.04

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 13 games against Memphis.