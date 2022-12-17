Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Memphis

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-3; Memphis 8-3

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday A&M proved too difficult a challenge. A&M took down Oregon State 72-54. Four players on the Aggies scored in the double digits: guard Dexter Dennis (16), guard Tyrece Radford (12), guard Manny Obaseki (11), and forward Julius Marble II (11).

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 6-3 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if A&M can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.