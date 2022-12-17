Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Memphis

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-3; Memphis 8-3

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 91-88 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of guard Alex Lomax, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between A&M and the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as A&M wrapped it up with a 72-54 victory at home. A&M got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dexter Dennis (16), guard Tyrece Radford (12), guard Manny Obaseki (11), and forward Julius Marble II (11).

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 6-3 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 8-3. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.