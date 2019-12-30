How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane basketball game

Who's Playing

Tulane @ No. 9 Memphis

Current Records: Tulane 8-4; Memphis 11-1

What to Know

The #9 Memphis Tigers are 9-1 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Memphis and Tulane will round out the year against one another at 9 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 54 turnovers, Memphis took down the New Orleans Privateers 97-55 on Saturday. F Precious Achiuwa and G Damion Baugh were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks and the latter had six points and seven assists in addition to seven steals and six rebounds. Baugh had trouble finding his footing against the Jackson State Tigers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 86-82 to the Towson Tigers last week.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 11-1 while Tulane's loss dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if the Green Wave bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last ten games against Tulane.

  • Mar 14, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 68
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Memphis 102 vs. Tulane 76
  • Jan 13, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 79
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Memphis 68 vs. Tulane 63
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Tulane 89
  • Mar 02, 2017 - Memphis 92 vs. Tulane 70
  • Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 80 vs. Tulane 59
  • Mar 12, 2016 - Memphis 74 vs. Tulane 54
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Tulane 94 vs. Memphis 87
  • Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 77 vs. Tulane 65
