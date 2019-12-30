How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Tulane @ No. 9 Memphis

Current Records: Tulane 8-4; Memphis 11-1

What to Know

The #9 Memphis Tigers are 9-1 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Memphis and Tulane will round out the year against one another at 9 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 54 turnovers, Memphis took down the New Orleans Privateers 97-55 on Saturday. F Precious Achiuwa and G Damion Baugh were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks and the latter had six points and seven assists in addition to seven steals and six rebounds. Baugh had trouble finding his footing against the Jackson State Tigers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 86-82 to the Towson Tigers last week.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 11-1 while Tulane's loss dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if the Green Wave bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last ten games against Tulane.