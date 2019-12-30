How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane basketball game
Who's Playing
Tulane @ No. 9 Memphis
Current Records: Tulane 8-4; Memphis 11-1
What to Know
The #9 Memphis Tigers are 9-1 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Memphis will finish 2019 at home by hosting Tulane at 9 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Memphis entered their game on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 54 turnovers, they took down the New Orleans Privateers 97-55. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Precious Achiuwa, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks, and G Damion Baugh, who had six points and seven assists along with seven steals and six rebounds. Baugh had trouble finding his footing against the Jackson State Tigers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Tulane was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 86-82 to the Towson Tigers.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 11-1 while Tulane's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if the Green Wave bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last ten games against Tulane.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 68
- Feb 20, 2019 - Memphis 102 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 13, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Memphis 68 vs. Tulane 63
- Jan 09, 2018 - Memphis 96 vs. Tulane 89
- Mar 02, 2017 - Memphis 92 vs. Tulane 70
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 80 vs. Tulane 59
- Mar 12, 2016 - Memphis 74 vs. Tulane 54
- Feb 13, 2016 - Tulane 94 vs. Memphis 87
- Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 77 vs. Tulane 65
