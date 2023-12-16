Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: FGCU 3-8, Mercer 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be home for the holidays to greet the FGCU Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Mercer will be strutting in after a victory while FGCU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mercer finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They managed a 64-60 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. The win was just what Mercer needed coming off of a 83-62 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, FGCU managed to keep up with Minnesota until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Eagles suffered a painful 77-57 loss at the hands of the Golden Gophers. Having soared to a lofty 87 points in the game before, FGCU's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cyrus Largie, who scored nine points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Largie has scored all season.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Mercer came up short against FGCU in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 67-62. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FGCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mercer.