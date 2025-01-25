Who's Playing
Furman Paladins @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: Furman 15-5, Mercer 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Mercer is 2-8 against Furman since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.
Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Mercer finally turned things around against UNCG on Wednesday. They slipped by the Spartans 79-78.
Furman has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 91-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI on Wednesday. The Paladins didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Even though they lost, Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.
The victory got Mercer back to even at 10-10. As for Furman, their loss dropped their record down to 15-5.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over Furman in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 82-75. Does Mercer have another victory up their sleeve, or will Furman turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Mercer 82 vs. Furman 75
- Feb 07, 2024 - Mercer 78 vs. Furman 69
- Mar 04, 2023 - Furman 73 vs. Mercer 58
- Feb 22, 2023 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 11, 2023 - Furman 84 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 50
- Jan 08, 2022 - Furman 81 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Furman 83 vs. Mercer 80