Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Furman 15-5, Mercer 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer is 2-8 against Furman since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Mercer finally turned things around against UNCG on Wednesday. They slipped by the Spartans 79-78.

Furman has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 91-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI on Wednesday. The Paladins didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

The victory got Mercer back to even at 10-10. As for Furman, their loss dropped their record down to 15-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over Furman in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 82-75. Does Mercer have another victory up their sleeve, or will Furman turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.