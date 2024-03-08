Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: The Citadel 11-20, Mercer 15-16

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Citadel is 2-8 against Mercer since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Citadel Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears are set to clash at 5:00 p.m. ET at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest. The Citadel is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 92-80. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for The Citadel in their matchups with Samford: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though Mercer has not done well against Furman recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bears walked away with an 82-75 win over the Paladins. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.3% better than the opposition, as Mercer's was.

The Bulldogs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 15-16 record this season.

The Citadel came up short against Mercer in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 87-78. Can The Citadel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.