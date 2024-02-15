Halftime Report

Mercer fell flat on their face against the Catamounts last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Mercer has jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against the Terriers.

Mercer came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Wofford 14-11, Mercer 11-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Hawkins Arena. Wofford is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 77-64.

Wofford can attribute much of their success to Belal El Shakery, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. El Shakery didn't help Wofford's cause all that much against the Bulldogs back in January but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Bailey, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Bears lost to the Catamounts on Saturday, and the Bears lost bad. The score wound up at 79-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Mercer has scored all season.

Mercer's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of David Thomas, who scored 18 points, and Caleb Hunter who scored seven points. Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 11-14.

Wofford will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wofford's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs the Bears over their last eight matchups.

Wofford barely slipped by the Bears when the teams last played back in January, winning 74-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Mercer is a slight 2-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.