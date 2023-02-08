Who's Playing
Samford @ Mercer
Current Records: Samford 16-9; Mercer 12-13
What to Know
The Mercer Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be seeking to avenge the 78-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 28 of last year.
Everything went Mercer's way against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday as they made off with an 80-54 win. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (22), guard Braden Sparks (15), guard Michael Zanoni (13), and guard Harrison Drake (11).
Meanwhile, Samford strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 73-62. Samford's guard A.J. Staton-McCray filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six boards and five steals.
Their wins bumped Mercer to 12-13 and the Bulldogs to 16-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Samford's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
Series History
Mercer have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Samford 78 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 05, 2022 - Mercer 83 vs. Samford 80
- Mar 05, 2021 - Mercer 87 vs. Samford 59
- Feb 10, 2021 - Mercer 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mercer 89 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mercer 106 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mercer 90 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Mercer 65 vs. Samford 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Mercer 93 vs. Samford 87
- Feb 12, 2018 - Mercer 74 vs. Samford 69
- Jan 13, 2018 - Mercer 81 vs. Samford 50
- Feb 27, 2017 - Mercer 88 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 11, 2017 - Mercer 68 vs. Samford 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Mercer 85 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 02, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Samford 50