Who's Playing

Samford @ Mercer

Current Records: Samford 16-9; Mercer 12-13

What to Know

The Mercer Bears have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be seeking to avenge the 78-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 28 of last year.

Everything went Mercer's way against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday as they made off with an 80-54 win. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (22), guard Braden Sparks (15), guard Michael Zanoni (13), and guard Harrison Drake (11).

Meanwhile, Samford strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 73-62. Samford's guard A.J. Staton-McCray filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six boards and five steals.

Their wins bumped Mercer to 12-13 and the Bulldogs to 16-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Samford's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Samford.