Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Mercer
Current Records: The Citadel 10-20; Mercer 12-18
What to Know
The Mercer Bears are 12-4 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Mercer and The Citadel will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 70-67 to the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday, falling 78-70.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mercer have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - The Citadel 67 vs. Mercer 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - The Citadel 79 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 23, 2018 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - The Citadel 76 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 28, 2017 - Mercer 82 vs. The Citadel 66
- Mar 04, 2016 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Mercer 91 vs. The Citadel 80