The Citadel @ Mercer

Current Records: The Citadel 10-20; Mercer 12-18

The Mercer Bears are 12-4 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Mercer and The Citadel will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 70-67 to the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday, falling 78-70.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

The Bears are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mercer have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.