Who's Playing
UNCG @ Mercer
Current Records: UNCG 14-9; Mercer 11-12
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. UNCG and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hawkins Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Spartans for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.
UNCG ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Sunday, losing 69-57.
Meanwhile, Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 74-65. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (26), guard Jah Quinones (13), guard Shawn Walker Jr. (10), and guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (10).
Mercer's victory lifted them to 11-12 while UNCG's loss dropped them down to 14-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UNCG's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
Series History
UNCG have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.
- Jan 21, 2023 - UNCG 59 vs. Mercer 48
- Feb 13, 2022 - Mercer 73 vs. UNCG 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Mercer 58 vs. UNCG 49
- Mar 08, 2021 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 27, 2021 - UNCG 81 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNCG 67 vs. Mercer 55
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. Mercer 47
- Jan 26, 2019 - UNCG 88 vs. Mercer 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Mercer 77 vs. UNCG 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNCG 70 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - UNCG 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 28, 2016 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - Mercer 81 vs. UNCG 67