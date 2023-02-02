Who's Playing

UNCG @ Mercer

Current Records: UNCG 14-9; Mercer 11-12

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. UNCG and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hawkins Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Spartans for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.

UNCG ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Sunday, losing 69-57.

Meanwhile, Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 74-65. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (26), guard Jah Quinones (13), guard Shawn Walker Jr. (10), and guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (10).

Mercer's victory lifted them to 11-12 while UNCG's loss dropped them down to 14-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UNCG's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.