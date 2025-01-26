Halftime Report

Mercyhurst and LIU have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Mercyhurst leads 29-26 over LIU.

Mercyhurst came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: LIU 10-12, Mercyhurst 9-13

How To Watch

Mercyhurst will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Sharks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, Mercyhurst beat Wagner 71-66.

Even though they won, Mercyhurst struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Wagner pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, LIU's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Francis.

Mercyhurst's victory bumped their record up to 9-13. As for LIU, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.

Mercyhurst came up short against LIU in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 72-63. Will Mercyhurst have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

LIU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 126 points.

Series History

LIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.