Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: St. Francis 8-14, Mercyhurst 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Mercyhurst Lakers and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while the Red Flash will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Mercyhurst needed a bit of extra time to put away LIU. They walked away with an 85-80 victory over the Sharks. That's two games straight that the Lakers have won by exactly five points.

Mercyhurst was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. Francis lost a heartbreaker to Wagner when they met back in February of 2024, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. St. Francis fell just short of Wagner by a score of 68-65. The Red Flash haven't had much luck with the Seahawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Mercyhurst is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-13 record this season. As for St. Francis, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.

Mercyhurst came up short against St. Francis in their previous meeting on January 10th, falling 73-59. Will Mercyhurst have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Francis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

  • Jan 10, 2025 - St. Francis 73 vs. Mercyhurst 59