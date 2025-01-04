Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Stonehill 8-7, Mercyhurst 6-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Stonehill is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Mercyhurst Lakers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Skyhawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, Stonehill earned a 70-65 victory over Lafayette. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Skyhawks.

Louie Semona was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their third straight defeat. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 67-46 to West Virginia. The game marked the Lakers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Stonehill's win ended a 25-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-7. As for Mercyhurst, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Stonehill's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Stonehill is a slight 2-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

