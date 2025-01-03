Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Stonehill 8-7, Mercyhurst 6-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stonehill is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Mercyhurst Lakers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Skyhawks, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Stonehill beat Lafayette 70-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Skyhawks.

Stonehill can attribute much of their success to Louie Semona, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Semona also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their third straight loss. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting West Virginia an easy 67-46 win. The game marked the Lakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Stonehill's victory ended a 25-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-7. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Stonehill's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.