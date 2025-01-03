Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Stonehill 8-7, Mercyhurst 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Stonehill is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Mercyhurst Lakers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Skyhawks, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Stonehill beat Lafayette 70-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Skyhawks.

Stonehill can attribute much of their success to Louie Semona, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Semona also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their third straight loss. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting West Virginia an easy 67-46 win. The game marked the Lakers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Stonehill's victory ended a 25-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 8-7. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Stonehill's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.