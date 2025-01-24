Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Wagner 10-8, Mercyhurst 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

On Monday, Wagner needed a bit of extra time to put away St. Francis. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Red Flash 70-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against LIU on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 72-63 to the Sharks.

Wagner's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-8. As for Mercyhurst, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.2. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-9 ATS record.

Odds

Mercyhurst is a slight 1-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 119.5 points.

Series History

Mercyhurst won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.