Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Merrimack

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 10-19; Merrimack 13-16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Merrimack Warriors are heading back home. The Warriors and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hammel Court. Bragging rights belong to Merrimack for now since they're up 6-1 across their past seven matchups.

Merrimack strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 67-55. Merrimack's guard Devon Savage was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 94-90 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday. Five players on Central Connecticut State scored in the double digits: guard Jay Rodgers (24), forward Jayden Brown (12), guard Kellen Amos (12), guard Davonte Sweatman (11), and guard Nigel Scantlebury (10).

Merrimack is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 12 home games.

The wins brought the Warriors up to 13-16 and the Blue Devils to 10-19. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Merrimack is stumbling into the game with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. Central Connecticut States have had an even harder time: they are 32nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against Central Connecticut State.