Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Merrimack

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 10-19; Merrimack 13-16

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Merrimack and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hammel Court. Bragging rights belong to the Warriors for now since they're up 6-1 across their past seven matchups.

Merrimack strolled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 67-55. Among those leading the charge for Merrimack was guard Devon Savage, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Central Connecticut State sidestepped the Stonehill Skyhawks for a 94-90 victory. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Five players on Central Connecticut State scored in the double digits: guard Jay Rodgers (24), forward Jayden Brown (12), guard Kellen Amos (12), guard Davonte Sweatman (11), and guard Nigel Scantlebury (10).

The wins brought the Warriors up to 13-16 and the Blue Devils to 10-19. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Merrimack is 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. Central Connecticut States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Series History

Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against Central Connecticut State.