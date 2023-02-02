Who's Playing

LIU @ Merrimack

Current Records: LIU 3-19; Merrimack 7-16

What to Know

The LIU Sharks and the Merrimack Warriors are even-steven against one another since February of 2020 (3-3), but not for long. LIU's road trip will continue as they head to Lawler Arena at 5 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Warriors. The teams split their matchups last year, with Merrimack winning the first 82-77 at home and the Sharks taking the second 85-74.

The contest between LIU and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Saturday was not particularly close, with LIU falling 71-59.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday, falling 78-71.

LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Sharks are now 3-19 while the Warriors sit at 7-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU is 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.3 on average. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Warriors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack and LIU both have three wins in their last six games.