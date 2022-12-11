Who's Playing
Maine @ Merrimack
Current Records: Maine 5-4; Merrimack 2-10
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors will play host again and welcome the Maine Black Bears to Lawler Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Warriors were fully in charge on Friday, breezing past the New England College Pilgrims 82-23 at home.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Maine laid on the Maine-Augusta Moose.
Their wins bumped Merrimack to 2-10 and the Black Bears to 5-4. With both Merrimack and Maine swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts
Series History
Merrimack and Maine both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Merrimack 49 vs. Maine 47
- Nov 06, 2019 - Maine 84 vs. Merrimack 64