Who's Playing

Maine @ Merrimack

Current Records: Maine 5-4; Merrimack 2-10

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will play host again and welcome the Maine Black Bears to Lawler Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Warriors were fully in charge on Friday, breezing past the New England College Pilgrims 82-23 at home.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Maine laid on the Maine-Augusta Moose.

Their wins bumped Merrimack to 2-10 and the Black Bears to 5-4. With both Merrimack and Maine swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack and Maine both have one win in their last two games.