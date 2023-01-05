Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Merrimack
Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-9; Merrimack 3-13
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers are 1-5 against the Merrimack Warriors since January of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Sacred Heart and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hammel Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
This past Saturday, the Pioneers wrapped up 2022 with an 82-64 win over the LIU Sharks.
Meanwhile, the Wagner Seahawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Merrimack proved too difficult a challenge. Merrimack beat Wagner 58-48. It took nine tries, but the Warriors can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
The wins brought Sacred Heart up to 7-9 and Merrimack to 3-13. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Feb 15, 2022 - Merrimack 70 vs. Sacred Heart 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - Sacred Heart 68 vs. Merrimack 62
- Jan 07, 2021 - Merrimack 97 vs. Sacred Heart 90
- Feb 21, 2020 - Merrimack 64 vs. Sacred Heart 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - Merrimack 65 vs. Sacred Heart 57