Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Merrimack

Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-9; Merrimack 3-13

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers are 1-5 against the Merrimack Warriors since January of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Sacred Heart and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Hammel Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

This past Saturday, the Pioneers wrapped up 2022 with an 82-64 win over the LIU Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Wagner Seahawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Merrimack proved too difficult a challenge. Merrimack beat Wagner 58-48. It took nine tries, but the Warriors can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

The wins brought Sacred Heart up to 7-9 and Merrimack to 3-13. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacred Heart has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.