Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Merrimack

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-8; Merrimack 3-14

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors won both of their matches against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last season (74-64 and 72-52) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Merrimack and St. Francis (N.Y.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hammel Court. Neither the Warriors nor St. Francis (N.Y.) could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

It was close but no cigar for Merrimack as they fell 59-55 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) lost to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at home by a decisive 76-57 margin.

Merrimack is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Warriors are now 3-14 while the Terriers sit at 6-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Merrimack is stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.4 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against St. Francis (N.Y.).