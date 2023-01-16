Who's Playing
Wagner @ Merrimack
Current Records: Wagner 8-7; Merrimack 5-14
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hammel Court. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Merrimack and the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 59-47 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Wagner was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 68-63 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.
Merrimack's victory brought them up to 5-14 while Wagner's loss pulled them down to 8-7. Merrimack is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Seahawks are 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Merrimack and Wagner both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Merrimack 58 vs. Wagner 48
- Feb 12, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Wagner 65
- Jan 23, 2022 - Wagner 71 vs. Merrimack 57
- Mar 03, 2021 - Wagner 64 vs. Merrimack 59
- Mar 02, 2021 - Wagner 74 vs. Merrimack 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Merrimack 68 vs. Wagner 59