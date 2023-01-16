Who's Playing

Wagner @ Merrimack

Current Records: Wagner 8-7; Merrimack 5-14

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hammel Court. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Merrimack and the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 59-47 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Wagner was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 68-63 to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash.

Merrimack's victory brought them up to 5-14 while Wagner's loss pulled them down to 8-7. Merrimack is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Seahawks are 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Series History

Merrimack and Wagner both have three wins in their last six games.