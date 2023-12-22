Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Bucknell 3-7, Merrimack 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will be home for the holidays to greet the Bucknell Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawler Arena. Merrimack will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, Merrimack faltered in their match on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 65-49 to the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Merrimack has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's game on Saturday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 70-63 to the Highlanders.

The Warriors' defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for the Bison, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Merrimack came up short against Bucknell in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 61-55. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

  • Dec 18, 2022 - Bucknell 61 vs. Merrimack 55