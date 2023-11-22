Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-3, Merrimack 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Pete Hanna Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Merrimack and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 76-52 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes on Wednesday. Merrimack found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense.

Despite the defeat, Merrimack had strong showings from Devon Savage, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists, and Bryan Etumnu, who scored 11 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 80-51 bruising that the Cavaliers dished out on Tuesday. North Carolina A&T was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-19.

The Warriors' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Aggies, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Merrimack have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.